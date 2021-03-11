Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Sells $835,100.00 in Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $84.51 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.16) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,643,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.