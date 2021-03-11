Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $42.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 203.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

