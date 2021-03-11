SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $537.27 Million

Analysts expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce sales of $537.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $547.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.66 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $517.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock traded up $8.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,892. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,724.09 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

