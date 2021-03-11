Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Schlumberger reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 143,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,575,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $29.35 on Friday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

