Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,666,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

