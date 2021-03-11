Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist increased their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 28,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

