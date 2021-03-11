Scotia Howard Weill Reiterates Outperform Rating for Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Scotia Howard Weill in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMLAF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday.

EMLAF traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.84. 13,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. Empire has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

