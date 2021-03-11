Scott B. Flaherty Sells 1,023 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $36,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WLFC opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $205.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

