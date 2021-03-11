Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Up 6.1%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.80. 632,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 428,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on SA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -240.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.