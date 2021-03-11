Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Sells $331,230.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. Barclays upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $138,077,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.