Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $42.25 Average PT from Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEE. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.