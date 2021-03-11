SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 127,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.