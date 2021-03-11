SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $65.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 10642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEAS. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,622. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.21.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

