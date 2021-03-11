Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.64.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$4.40 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$690.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

