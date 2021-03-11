SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.31)-($0.22) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.29 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to -0.31–0.22 EPS.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $15.19 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91.

SCWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SecureWorks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SecureWorks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.86.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

