Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Seelos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.44. 111,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

