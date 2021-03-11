Sei Investments Co. Acquires 16,375 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 158.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. CDK Global’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.