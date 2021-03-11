Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $215,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at $260,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

CSII opened at $41.05 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

