Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 537.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Textainer Group by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TGH opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

