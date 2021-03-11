Sei Investments Co. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 244.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.