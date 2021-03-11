Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,275 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Cowen worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,160,000 after buying an additional 118,408 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 294,997 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 170,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 710.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 129,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

COWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of COWN opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $40.18.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.