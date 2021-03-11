Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,963 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 50,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,271,000 after buying an additional 575,293 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 519,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $51.52.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

