Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Marilyn B. Tavenner Sells 2,000 Shares

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE SEM opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $35.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $34,796,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $4,347,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Select Medical by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.