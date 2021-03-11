Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Service Co. International worth $26,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Service Co. International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Service Co. International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

