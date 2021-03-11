SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,340 Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,340 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NCBS stock opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $824.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

