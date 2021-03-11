SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 4,278 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $71,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

