SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $149,000 in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 20,446 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 51.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALSK opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

