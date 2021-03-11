SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $161,000 in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 97.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Prothena by 88.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prothena by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $871.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

