SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $165,000 in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 87,247 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,459,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

UVSP opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $827.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UVSP. TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Univest Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 4,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.78 per share, with a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 2,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

