SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,088,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

