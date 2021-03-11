Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.32.

Shake Shack stock opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.13, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $4,308,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,779,947.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,265 shares of company stock worth $46,890,514. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Shake Shack by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Shake Shack by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

