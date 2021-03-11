Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,981 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 115.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

