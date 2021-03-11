Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Shift4 Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.53.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

