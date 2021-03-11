ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading Up 6%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 422,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 945,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ShiftPixy by 127.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.