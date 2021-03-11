Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €260.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €196.30 ($230.94).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €188.00 ($221.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €207.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €160.84. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.92.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

