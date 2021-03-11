Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $200.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.93. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

