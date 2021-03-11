Short Interest in A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Decreases By 95.8%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the February 11th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $11.17. 185,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,713. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

AMKBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.