Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Rises By 400.0%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:AMOV opened at $13.08 on Thursday. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in América Móvil stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

