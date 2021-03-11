Short Interest in ATC Venture Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATCV) Drops By 95.0%

ATC Venture Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATCV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the February 11th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ATC Venture Group stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 37,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,075. ATC Venture Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get ATC Venture Group alerts:

ATC Venture Group Company Profile

ATC Venture Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc, engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc in January 2012.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for ATC Venture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATC Venture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.