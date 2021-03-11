Short Interest in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Expands By 1,000.0%

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 574.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 190,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162,303 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 379,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPV traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 15,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,049. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

