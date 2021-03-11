Short Interest in Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Declines By 98.8%

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the February 11th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OIGLF remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Chariot Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

