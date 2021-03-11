Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Rises By 300.0%

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,002. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

