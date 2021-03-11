Short Interest in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Grows By 433.3%

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ESBK opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.70. Elmira Savings Bank has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Elmira Savings Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Elmira Savings Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

