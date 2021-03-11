Short Interest in Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Rises By 275.5%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, an increase of 275.5% from the February 11th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of EXROF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 284,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,957. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02. Exro Technologies has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $5.94.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Exro Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing Dynamic Power Management (DPM) technology and system architecture for rotating electrical machines. The company's DPM technology is a control system that integrates wiring of the rotating machine coils into the power electronics. Exro Technologies Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

