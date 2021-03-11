Short Interest in Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Grows By 3,550.0%

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 3,550.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRRVY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrovial has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.