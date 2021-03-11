Short Interest in Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Grows By 342.4%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 354,800 shares, an increase of 342.4% from the February 11th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.3 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Fibra Terrafina from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:CBAOF opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Fibra Terrafina has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

