Short Interest in Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Grows By 1,666.7%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 1,666.7% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

FTGFF opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Firan Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

