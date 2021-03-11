Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expands By 2,350.0%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 2,350.0% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ GRIN opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $6.97.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

