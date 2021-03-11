Short Interest in Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Decreases By 85.6%

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the February 11th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 483,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,414. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07. Hero Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It holds a working interest in two petroleum exploration licenses (PELs), including a 48.5003% working interest in PEL 112 covering 1,086 square kilometers; and a 53.3336% working interest in PEL 444 covering 1,166 square kilometers located on the southwestern flank of the Cooper Basin in the state of South Australia.

