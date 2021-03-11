Short Interest in IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Decreases By 80.3%

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the February 11th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges sold 31,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,528.29, for a total transaction of $141,038,120.34. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Get IKONICS alerts:

NASDAQ:IKNX opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.92. IKONICS has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films, photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, and related abrasive etching equipment to end users and distributors.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.